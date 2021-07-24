Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS)

During the last session, Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS)’s traded shares were 0.88 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.09% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the TLIS share is $33.90, that puts it down -189.74 from that peak though still a striking 19.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.43. The company’s market capitalization is $302.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 272.03K shares over the past three months.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TLIS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.91.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS) trade information

Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) registered a 0.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.09% in intraday trading to $11.70 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.18%, and it has moved by 13.48% in 30 days. The short interest in Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS) is 2.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 20.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.75, which implies an increase of 20.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, TLIS is trading at a discount of -45.3% off the target high and -11.11% off the low.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 487.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.67 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -445.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 47.30% per annum.

TLIS Dividends

Talis Biomedical Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS)’s Major holders

Talis Biomedical Corporation insiders own 1.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.00%, with the float percentage being 83.46%. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 72 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.57 million shares (or 13.65% of all shares), a total value of $97.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.0 million shares, is of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s that is approximately 10.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $77.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) shares are Meridian Contrarian Fund and Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-Small Company Growth. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Meridian Contrarian Fund owns about 0.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.32 million, or about 0.58% of the stock, which is worth about $4.17 million.