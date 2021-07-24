Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX: AXU)

During the last session, Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.43% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the AXU share is $3.50, that puts it down -69.08 from that peak though still a striking 3.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.99. The company’s market capitalization is $327.89M, and the average trade volume was 981.46K shares over the past three months.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. AXU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU) trade information

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) registered a -1.43% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.43% in intraday trading to $2.07 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.82%, and it has moved by -21.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.86%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.51, which implies an increase of 41.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.68 and $4.25 respectively. As a result, AXU is trading at a discount of -105.31% off the target high and -29.47% off the low.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alexco Resource Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) shares have gone down -23.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 220.00% against 31.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 125.00% this quarter and then jump 122.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2,603.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.78 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.13 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -30.50%. While earnings are projected to return -341.50% in 2021.

AXU Dividends

Alexco Resource Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 10 and August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU)’s Major holders

Alexco Resource Corp. insiders own 3.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.12%, with the float percentage being 25.99%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 86 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.8 million shares (or 5.18% of all shares), a total value of $19.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.76 million shares, is of Jupiter Asset Management Limited’s that is approximately 5.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $19.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 7.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.36 million, or about 2.89% of the stock, which is worth about $10.89 million.