Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP)’s Stock Is Up 360.39% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2021

During the last session, Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)’s traded shares were 0.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.96% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the RFP share is $16.36, that puts it down -38.41 from that peak though still a striking 78.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.50. The company’s market capitalization is $979.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.15 million shares over the past three months.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. RFP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.93.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) trade information

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) registered a 2.96% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.96% in intraday trading to $11.82 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.87%, and it has moved by -4.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 360.39%. The short interest in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) is 2.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.75, which implies an increase of 29.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, RFP is trading at a discount of -52.28% off the target high and -18.44% off the low.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 1,272.00% this quarter and then jump 112.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $967 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $859.5 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.30%. While earnings are projected to return 122.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.21% per annum.

RFP Dividends

Resolute Forest Products Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 28 and August 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)’s Major holders

Resolute Forest Products Inc. insiders own 1.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.03%, with the float percentage being 86.32%. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 145 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 30.55 million shares (or 38.62% of all shares), a total value of $334.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.56 million shares, is of Chou Associates Management Inc.’s that is approximately 5.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $49.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Aegis Value, Inc. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.28 million, or about 1.61% of the stock, which is worth about $13.98 million.