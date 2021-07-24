Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) Is Up 37.89% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -46.96% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s traded shares were 0.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.70% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the PGEN share is $11.10, that puts it down -105.18 from that peak though still a striking 37.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.36. The company’s market capitalization is $1.13B, and the average trade volume was 1.27 million shares over the past three months.

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PGEN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) trade information

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) registered a -2.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.70% in intraday trading to $5.41 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.39%, and it has moved by -18.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.57%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.50, which implies an increase of 56.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, PGEN is trading at a discount of -214.23% off the target high and -10.91% off the low.

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Precigen Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Precigen Inc. (PGEN) shares have gone down -41.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.19% against 8.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 53.80% this quarter and then jump 27.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -16.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $21.07 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.12 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $13.76 million and $23.58 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 53.10% and then drop by -14.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.00%. While earnings are projected to return 43.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 2.40% per annum.

PGEN Dividends

Precigen Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s Major holders

Precigen Inc. insiders own 13.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.77%, with the float percentage being 80.23%. Third Security, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 225 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 81.76 million shares (or 39.61% of all shares), a total value of $563.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.1 million shares, is of Miller Value Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 4.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $62.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Precigen Inc. (PGEN) shares are Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust owns about 7.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $45.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.03 million, or about 1.95% of the stock, which is worth about $26.24 million.