Now Is The Time To Buy Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB)

During the last session, Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB)’s traded shares were 0.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $33.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.06% or -$1.4. The 52-week high for the CLB share is $49.87, that puts it down -50.71 from that peak though still a striking 59.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.43. The company’s market capitalization is $1.59B, and the average trade volume was 530.31K shares over the past three months.

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. CLB has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.19.

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) trade information

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) registered a -4.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.06% in intraday trading to $33.09 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.07%, and it has moved by -21.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.15%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.11, which implies an increase of 2.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $54.00 respectively. As a result, CLB is trading at a discount of -63.19% off the target high and 39.56% off the low.

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Core Laboratories N.V. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) shares have gone down -6.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.00% against 33.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 35.70% this quarter and then jump 43.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $119.28 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $125.67 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $115.35 million and $112.73 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.40% and then jump by 11.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.00%. While earnings are projected to return -203.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 40.70% per annum.

CLB Dividends

Core Laboratories N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Core Laboratories N.V. is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.12 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB)’s Major holders

Core Laboratories N.V. insiders own 0.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 113.10%, with the float percentage being 113.31%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 268 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.45 million shares (or 11.78% of all shares), a total value of $157.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.73 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $136.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and MFS Series Trust X-MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $121.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.27 million, or about 4.90% of the stock, which is worth about $80.68 million.