Now Is A Good Time To Buy Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD)

During the last session, Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)’s traded shares were 0.45 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.27% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the AUUD share is $9.30, that puts it down -199.04 from that peak though still a striking 28.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.21. The company’s market capitalization is $38.56M, and the average trade volume was 3.19 million shares over the past three months.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) trade information

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) registered a -1.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.27% in intraday trading to $3.11 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.94%, and it has moved by -13.13% in 30 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.10%. While earnings are projected to return 22.50% in 2021.

AUUD Dividends

Auddia Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)’s Major holders

Auddia Inc. insiders own 27.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.43%, with the float percentage being 3.38%. National Asset Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 20000.0 shares (or 0.16% of all shares), a total value of $62600.0 in shares.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Auddia Inc. (AUUD) shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Micro Cap ETF owns about 16110.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $90860.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 639.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $2000.0.