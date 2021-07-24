Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: MDNA) Rose 4.33% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -50.64% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)’s traded shares were 0.45 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.21% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the MDNA share is $6.84, that puts it down -196.1 from that peak though still a striking 4.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.21. The company’s market capitalization is $123.70M, and the average trade volume was 156.30K shares over the past three months.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) trade information

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) registered a 2.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.21% in intraday trading to $2.31 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.79%, and it has moved by -33.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.68%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.35, which implies an increase of 75.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, MDNA is trading at a discount of -419.48% off the target high and -203.03% off the low.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) shares have gone down -46.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -25.93% against 8.80.

MDNA Dividends

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 03 and August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)’s Major holders

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. insiders own 30.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.25%, with the float percentage being 14.69%. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.0 million shares (or 1.86% of all shares), a total value of $4.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.96 million shares, is of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Jr University’s that is approximately 1.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.93 million.

Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 19762.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $76874.0 market value.