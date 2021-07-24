Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) Received An -0.43% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)’s traded shares were 0.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.35% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the LUNA share is $13.05, that puts it down -13.97 from that peak though still a striking 51.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.52. The company’s market capitalization is $356.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 155.28K shares over the past three months.

Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. LUNA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) trade information

Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) registered a 0.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.35% in intraday trading to $11.45 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.93%, and it has moved by 4.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 101.58%. The short interest in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) is 1.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.81, which implies an increase of 10.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $14.50 respectively. As a result, LUNA is trading at a discount of -26.64% off the target high and 12.66% off the low.

Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Luna Innovations Incorporated has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) shares have gone down -0.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.11% against 10.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 49.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $28.91 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $32.57 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $18.58 million and $21.05 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 55.60% and then jump by 54.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.60%. While earnings are projected to return -8.70% in 2021.

LUNA Dividends

Luna Innovations Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)’s Major holders

Luna Innovations Incorporated insiders own 4.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.57%, with the float percentage being 56.92%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 108 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.0 million shares (or 6.37% of all shares), a total value of $21.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.87 million shares, is of Royce & Associates LP’s that is approximately 5.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $19.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Pennsylvania Mutual Fund Inc. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.75 million, or about 2.40% of the stock, which is worth about $7.95 million.