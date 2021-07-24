Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND) Is Likely To Grow By 32.25% Or More

During the last session, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.50% or $0.33. The 52-week high for the LIND share is $21.91, that puts it down -61.7 from that peak though still a striking 49.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.85. The company’s market capitalization is $684.28M, and the average trade volume was 354.12K shares over the past three months.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. LIND has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.6.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) trade information

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) registered a 2.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.50% in intraday trading to $13.55 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.80%, and it has moved by -15.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 74.84%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.00, which implies an increase of 32.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, LIND is trading at a discount of -77.12% off the target high and -18.08% off the low.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) shares have gone down -23.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 18.91% against 34.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.00% this quarter and then jump 69.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.9 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $42.77 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -46.10%. While earnings are projected to return -828.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

LIND Dividends

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s Major holders

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. insiders own 38.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.29%, with the float percentage being 113.24%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 165 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.62 million shares (or 13.21% of all shares), a total value of $125.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.07 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $39.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) shares are Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 3.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $63.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.07 million, or about 2.13% of the stock, which is worth about $17.52 million.