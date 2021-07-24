Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) Has Been Rising 71.58% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $54.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.26% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the KLIC share is $63.69, that puts it down -16.69 from that peak though still a striking 59.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.86. The company’s market capitalization is $3.52B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.02 million shares over the past three months.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. KLIC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.36.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) trade information

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) registered a 0.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.26% in intraday trading to $54.58 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.67%, and it has moved by -1.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 125.44%. The short interest in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) is 1.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $67.40, which implies an increase of 19.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $58.00 and $76.00 respectively. As a result, KLIC is trading at a discount of -39.25% off the target high and -6.27% off the low.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) shares have gone up 43.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 394.74% against 41.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 547.60% this quarter and then jump 303.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 119.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $399.94 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $358.15 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.30%. While earnings are projected to return 105.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

KLIC Dividends

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 27 and August 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. is 0.56, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.03 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)’s Major holders

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. insiders own 2.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.59%, with the float percentage being 95.05%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 354 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.72 million shares (or 10.82% of all shares), a total value of $329.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.58 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 5.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $175.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 4.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $203.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.49 million, or about 2.41% of the stock, which is worth about $73.39 million.