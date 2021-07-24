Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO)’s -22.12% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.40% or -$0.52. The 52-week high for the KLDO share is $20.50, that puts it down -261.55 from that peak though still a striking 11.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.04. The company’s market capitalization is $227.48M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 281.11K shares over the past three months.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. KLDO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.57.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) trade information

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) registered a -8.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.40% in intraday trading to $5.67 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.12%, and it has moved by -18.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.10%. The short interest in Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) is 3.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 21.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.00, which implies an increase of 64.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, KLDO is trading at a discount of -393.83% off the target high and 11.82% off the low.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kaleido Biosciences Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) shares have gone down -54.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.46% against 8.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 3.40% this quarter and then jump 10.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $110k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $110k by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 27.40% in 2021.

KLDO Dividends

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s Major holders

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. insiders own 3.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.88%, with the float percentage being 84.18%. Flagship Pioneering Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 96 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 19.58 million shares (or 46.04% of all shares), a total value of $158.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.37 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 14.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $51.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Growth Company K6 Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 2.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.53 million, or about 1.24% of the stock, which is worth about $4.17 million.