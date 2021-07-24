Is Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)’s traded shares were 0.74 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.67% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the ZUO share is $18.64, that puts it down -5.67 from that peak though still a striking 48.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.15. The company’s market capitalization is $2.17B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 976.04K shares over the past three months.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. ZUO has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) trade information

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) registered a 1.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.67% in intraday trading to $17.64 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.50%, and it has moved by -1.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 48.61%. The short interest in Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) is 5.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.60, which implies a decrease of -6.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, ZUO is trading at a discount of -24.72% off the target high and 31.97% off the low.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zuora Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zuora Inc. (ZUO) shares have gone up 17.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.11% against 2.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $83.45 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $85.51 million by the end of Oct 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.00%. While earnings are projected to return 17.10% in 2021.

ZUO Dividends

Zuora Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 31 and September 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)’s Major holders

Zuora Inc. insiders own 0.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.98%, with the float percentage being 67.48%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 251 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.45 million shares (or 8.59% of all shares), a total value of $131.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.76 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $108.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zuora Inc. (ZUO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.5 million, or about 2.28% of the stock, which is worth about $37.05 million.