Is Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) Hit More of the Losses Given A -41.14% Dip From High?

During the last session, Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s traded shares were 0.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $52.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.31% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the VERV share is $73.80, that puts it down -41.14 from that peak though still a striking 43.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.50. The company’s market capitalization is $2.20B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 744.61K shares over the past three months.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) trade information

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) registered a 0.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.31% in intraday trading to $52.29 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.66%, and it has moved by 40.60% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $74.50, which implies an increase of 29.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $92.00 respectively. As a result, VERV is trading at a discount of -75.94% off the target high and 4.38% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -136.80% in 2021.

VERV Dividends

Verve Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s Major holders

Verve Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 7.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.63%, with the float percentage being 13.66%.