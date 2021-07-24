Is Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) Hit More of the Losses Given A -50.45% Dip From High?

During the last session, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)’s traded shares were 0.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.48% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the TRQ share is $21.89, that puts it down -50.45 from that peak though still a striking 48.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.49. The company’s market capitalization is $3.50B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.07 million shares over the past three months.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. TRQ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) trade information

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) registered a 0.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.48% in intraday trading to $14.55 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.59%, and it has moved by -16.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 70.92%. The short interest in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) is 3.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.95, which implies an increase of 30.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.08 and $26.25 respectively. As a result, TRQ is trading at a discount of -80.41% off the target high and -3.64% off the low.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then drop -50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -21.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $253.77 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $285.5 million by the end of Mar 2018. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $224.54 million and $237.47 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.00% and then jump by 20.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.50%. While earnings are projected to return 370.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 2.00% per annum.

TRQ Dividends

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)’s Major holders

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. insiders own 50.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.24%, with the float percentage being 75.70%. Pentwater Capital Management Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 166 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 18.65 million shares (or 9.27% of all shares), a total value of $300.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.86 million shares, is of Kopernik Global Investors, LLC’s that is approximately 4.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $142.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory Global Natural Resources Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund owns about 3.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.36 million, or about 1.17% of the stock, which is worth about $37.98 million.