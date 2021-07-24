Is ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.24% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the THMO share is $7.50, that puts it down -215.13 from that peak though still a striking 19.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.92. The company’s market capitalization is $28.73M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 303.76K shares over the past three months.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) trade information

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) registered a -1.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.24% in intraday trading to $2.38 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.59%, and it has moved by -10.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.02%. The short interest in ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) is 0.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 60.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, THMO is trading at a discount of -152.1% off the target high and -152.1% off the low.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) shares have gone down -10.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 81.15% against 8.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 82.40% this quarter and then jump 81.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.98 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.06 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.24 million and $2.35 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -11.70% and then jump by 29.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 49.00%. While earnings are projected to return 22.40% in 2021.

THMO Dividends

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 12 and August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)’s Major holders

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. insiders own 25.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.38%, with the float percentage being 4.51%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 95121.0 shares (or 0.80% of all shares), a total value of $0.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 90716.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 68965.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21548.0, or about 0.18% of the stock, which is worth about $60549.0.