Is Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Still A Buy After plugging 7.04% Last Week?

During the last session, Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)’s traded shares were 0.66 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.30% or $0.31. The 52-week high for the HAYW share is $26.82, that puts it down -10.87 from that peak though still a striking 35.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.61. The company’s market capitalization is $5.60B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 845.24K shares over the past three months.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. HAYW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.28.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) trade information

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) registered a 1.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.30% in intraday trading to $24.19 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.04%, and it has moved by -1.91% in 30 days. The short interest in Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) is 0.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.88, which implies an increase of 16.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, HAYW is trading at a discount of -32.29% off the target high and -7.48% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $339.28 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $272.85 million by the end of Sep 2021.

HAYW Dividends

Hayward Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)’s Major holders

Hayward Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.68%, with the float percentage being 97.49%. CCMP Capital GP, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 83 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 72.66 million shares (or 31.44% of all shares), a total value of $1.23 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.92 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 2.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $83.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) shares are Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund owns about 2.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.16 million, or about 0.93% of the stock, which is worth about $36.39 million.