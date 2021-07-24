Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC)

During the last session, CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.42% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the CTIC share is $4.13, that puts it down -71.37 from that peak though still a striking 60.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.96. The company’s market capitalization is $225.79M, and the average trade volume was 602.38K shares over the past three months.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. CTIC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) trade information

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) registered a 0.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.42% in intraday trading to $2.41 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.11%, and it has moved by 3.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 45.18%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.34, which implies an increase of 67.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, CTIC is trading at a discount of -522.41% off the target high and -65.98% off the low.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CTI BioPharma Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) shares have gone down -28.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -24.32% against 16.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.50% this quarter and then drop -60.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.30%. While earnings are projected to return -6.80% in 2021.

CTIC Dividends

CTI BioPharma Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 04 and August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s Major holders

CTI BioPharma Corp. insiders own 0.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.31%, with the float percentage being 51.42%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 70 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.52 million shares (or 8.06% of all shares), a total value of $21.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.14 million shares, is of NEA Management Company, LLC’s that is approximately 7.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $20.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.81 million, or about 0.86% of the stock, which is worth about $2.35 million.