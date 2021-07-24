How Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -36.30% YTD?

During the last session, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.17% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the SGMO share is $19.43, that puts it down -95.47 from that peak though still a striking 8.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.05. The company’s market capitalization is $1.43B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 982.75K shares over the past three months.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. SGMO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.31.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) trade information

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) registered a -2.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.17% in intraday trading to $9.94 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.22%, and it has moved by -14.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.05%. The short interest in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) is 13.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 18.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.89, which implies an increase of 52.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, SGMO is trading at a discount of -201.81% off the target high and -10.66% off the low.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) shares have gone down -33.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -38.89% against 8.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -19.20% this quarter and then drop -3,100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -7.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $26.48 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $26.77 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.10%. While earnings are projected to return -6.00% in 2021.

SGMO Dividends

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 03 and August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s Major holders

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 17.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.10%, with the float percentage being 67.87%. Wasatch Advisors Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 289 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 10.33 million shares (or 7.18% of all shares), a total value of $129.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.79 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $122.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 4.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $46.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.62 million, or about 2.52% of the stock, which is worth about $45.35 million.