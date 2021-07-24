How Kimball Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: KE) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Up 30.39% YTD?

During the last session, Kimball Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.04% or $1.0. The 52-week high for the KE share is $29.99, that puts it down -43.84 from that peak though still a striking 47.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.00. The company’s market capitalization is $532.30M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 55360.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 81.98K shares over the past three months.

Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. KE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.43.

Kimball Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) trade information

Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) registered a 5.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.04% in intraday trading to $20.85 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.35%, and it has moved by -4.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 54.33%. The short interest in Kimball Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) is 0.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.00, which implies an increase of 19.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, KE is trading at a discount of -24.7% off the target high and -24.7% off the low.

Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 26.50% this quarter and then drop -32.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $320 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $334.1 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.30%. While earnings are projected to return -40.10% in 2021.

KE Dividends

Kimball Electronics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kimball Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)’s Major holders

Kimball Electronics Inc. insiders own 4.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.17%, with the float percentage being 67.13%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 207 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.06 million shares (or 8.26% of all shares), a total value of $53.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.94 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $49.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) shares are DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series owns about 0.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.71 million, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $18.22 million.