Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Has Been Falling -4.57% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.65% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the HUSA share is $6.36, that puts it down -280.84 from that peak though still a striking 48.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.86. The company’s market capitalization is $16.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.61 million shares over the past three months.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) trade information

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) registered a -5.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.65% in intraday trading to $1.67 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.57%, and it has moved by -13.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.53%. The short interest in Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) is 0.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.86 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $137.50, which implies an increase of 98.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $137.50 and $137.50 respectively. As a result, HUSA is trading at a discount of -8133.53% off the target high and -8133.53% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.70%. While earnings are projected to return -18.20% in 2021.

HUSA Dividends

Houston American Energy Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 12 and August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA)’s Major holders

Houston American Energy Corp. insiders own 8.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.86%, with the float percentage being 3.12%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 1.17% of all shares), a total value of $0.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 55449.0 shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 0.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 28000.0, or about 0.28% of the stock, which is worth about $56560.0.