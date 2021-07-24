Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE: GSL) Surged -17.46% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s traded shares were 0.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.21% or -$0.38. The 52-week high for the GSL share is $22.02, that puts it down -30.84 from that peak though still a striking 74.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.28. The company’s market capitalization is $645.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 599.25K shares over the past three months.

Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. GSL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.56.

Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) trade information

Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) registered a -2.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.21% in intraday trading to $16.83 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.12%, and it has moved by -17.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 284.25%. The short interest in Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) is 84690.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.25, which implies an increase of 27.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, GSL is trading at a discount of -66.37% off the target high and 4.93% off the low.

Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Global Ship Lease Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) shares have gone up 28.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 71.12% against 10.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $76.94 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $95.58 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $71.38 million and $70.52 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.80% and then jump by 35.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.70%. While earnings are projected to return 42.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

GSL Dividends

Global Ship Lease Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Global Ship Lease Inc. is 1.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.94 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s Major holders

Global Ship Lease Inc. insiders own 42.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.45%, with the float percentage being 54.94%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 54 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.19 million shares (or 6.04% of all shares), a total value of $30.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.84 million shares, is of Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 5.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $25.94 million.

Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF owns about 14619.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.24 million market value.