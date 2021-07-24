Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s traded shares were 0.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $89.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.07% or $3.5. The 52-week high for the FLGT share is $189.89, that puts it down -112.17 from that peak though still a striking 78.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.41. The company’s market capitalization is $2.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 841.72K shares over the past three months.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. FLGT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.81.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) trade information

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) registered a 4.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.07% in intraday trading to $89.50 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.28%, and it has moved by 8.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 335.95%. The short interest in Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) is 5.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $104.33, which implies an increase of 14.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $55.00 and $140.00 respectively. As a result, FLGT is trading at a discount of -56.42% off the target high and 38.55% off the low.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fulgent Genetics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) shares have gone up 29.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 38.13% against 12.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 1,552.90% this quarter and then drop -14.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 96.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $197.34 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $146.1 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 88.50%. While earnings are projected to return 38.10% in 2021.

FLGT Dividends

Fulgent Genetics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s Major holders

Fulgent Genetics Inc. insiders own 34.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.81%, with the float percentage being 54.44%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 325 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.59 million shares (or 8.92% of all shares), a total value of $249.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.05 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $101.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $87.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.37 million, or about 1.29% of the stock, which is worth about $36.21 million.