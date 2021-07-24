For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO)’s traded shares were 0.35 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.30% or -$0.3. The 52-week high for the DUO share is $13.97, that puts it down -552.8 from that peak though still a striking -4.21% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.23. The company’s market capitalization is $171.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 366.47K shares over the past three months.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. DUO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.14.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) trade information

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) registered a -12.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.30% in intraday trading to $2.14 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.08%, and it has moved by -28.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.82%. The short interest in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) is 95120.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $51.90, which implies an increase of 95.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $51.90 and $51.90 respectively. As a result, DUO is trading at a discount of -2325.23% off the target high and -2325.23% off the low.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fangdd Network Group Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) shares have gone down -75.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 95.24% against 8.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 600.00% this quarter and then jump 142.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 109.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $114.77 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $139.58 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 84.10% in 2021.

DUO Dividends

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO)’s Major holders

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. insiders own 10.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.59%, with the float percentage being 0.65%. Marshall Wace LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 0.25% of all shares), a total value of $0.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 94536.0 shares, is of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) shares are Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF owns about 82587.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21367.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $66665.0.