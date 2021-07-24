Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) Is Worth Evaluating At $3.13

During the last session, Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)’s traded shares were 0.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.32% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the ENZ share is $4.85, that puts it down -54.95 from that peak though still a striking 42.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.80. The company’s market capitalization is $154.65M, and the average trade volume was 619.43K shares over the past three months.

Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) trade information

Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) registered a -0.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.32% in intraday trading to $3.13 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.62%, and it has moved by 4.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.21%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.50, which implies an increase of 43.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.50 and $5.50 respectively. As a result, ENZ is trading at a discount of -75.72% off the target high and -75.72% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -64.00%.

ENZ Dividends

Enzo Biochem Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 11 and October 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)’s Major holders

Enzo Biochem Inc. insiders own 7.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.29%, with the float percentage being 62.15%. Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 106 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.18 million shares (or 10.68% of all shares), a total value of $17.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.91 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $13.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) shares are Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Evermore Global Value Fd. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd owns about 2.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.73 million, or about 3.57% of the stock, which is worth about $5.49 million.