Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) On Friday – Up 13.82 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s traded shares were 0.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.20% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the EDR share is $33.20, that puts it down -29.94 from that peak though still a striking 13.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.02. The company’s market capitalization is $11.44B, and the average trade volume was 1.44 million shares over the past three months.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) trade information

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) registered a -0.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.20% in intraday trading to $25.55 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.86%, and it has moved by -5.89% in 30 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.17, which implies an increase of 25.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $41.00 respectively. As a result, EDR is trading at a discount of -60.47% off the target high and -17.42% off the low.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.14 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.25 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -19.30% in 2021.

EDR Dividends

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on June 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s Major holders

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. insiders own 13.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.82%, with the float percentage being 90.81%. Sanders Morris Harris LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 0.05% of all shares), a total value of $3.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18288.0 shares, is of Calamos Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment ETF owns about 1.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.05 million, or about 0.40% of the stock, which is worth about $31.15 million.