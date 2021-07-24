During The Past Six Months, Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) Shares Took An -20.12% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)’s traded shares were 0.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.98% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the VIVE share is $14.40, that puts it down -425.55 from that peak though still a striking 12.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.40. The company’s market capitalization is $29.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 159.06K shares over the past three months.

Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. VIVE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.65.

Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) trade information

Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) registered a 4.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.98% in intraday trading to $2.74 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.93%, and it has moved by 0.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.90%. The short interest in Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) is 0.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.63, which implies an increase of 71.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.50 and $10.75 respectively. As a result, VIVE is trading at a discount of -292.34% off the target high and -210.22% off the low.

Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 88.60% this quarter and then jump 77.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.52 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.46 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $704k and $1.52 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 115.90% and then drop by -4.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 95.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

VIVE Dividends

Viveve Medical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 11 and August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)’s Major holders

Viveve Medical Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.43%, with the float percentage being 16.43%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.3 million shares (or 2.79% of all shares), a total value of $0.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 85579.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 63964.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22070.0, or about 0.21% of the stock, which is worth about $67534.0.