Does Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: PRLD) Still Look Attractive After A 19.97% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s traded shares were 0.35 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.40% or $4.8. The 52-week high for the PRLD share is $95.38, that puts it down -180.04 from that peak though still a striking 30.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.69. The company’s market capitalization is $1.58B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 207.84K shares over the past three months.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. PRLD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.49.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) trade information

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) registered a 16.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.40% in intraday trading to $34.06 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.97%, and it has moved by 2.81% in 30 days. The short interest in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) is 1.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $62.00, which implies an increase of 45.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $48.00 and $80.00 respectively. As a result, PRLD is trading at a discount of -134.88% off the target high and -40.93% off the low.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) shares have gone down -54.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 53.51% against 16.70.

While earnings are projected to return 29.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 30.10% per annum.

PRLD Dividends

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s Major holders

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated insiders own 10.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.26%, with the float percentage being 91.64%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 81 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 15.59 million shares (or 43.94% of all shares), a total value of $1.12 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.12 million shares, is of Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 28.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $723.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 0.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.6 million, or about 1.69% of the stock, which is worth about $37.4 million.