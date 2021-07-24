Does Paya Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PAYA) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)’s traded shares were 0.84 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.71% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the PAYA share is $15.00, that puts it down -26.05 from that peak though still a striking 24.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.99. The company’s market capitalization is $1.52B, and the average trade volume was 1.39 million shares over the past three months.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. PAYA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) trade information

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) registered a 1.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.71% in intraday trading to $11.90 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.69%, and it has moved by 10.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.38%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.22, which implies an increase of 21.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, PAYA is trading at a discount of -51.26% off the target high and -17.65% off the low.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Paya Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) shares have gone down -14.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -27.08% against 2.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $60.68 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $64.04 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -108.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 26.78% per annum.

PAYA Dividends

Paya Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)’s Major holders

Paya Holdings Inc. insiders own 1.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.19%, with the float percentage being 104.50%. GTCR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 159 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 45.23 million shares (or 35.70% of all shares), a total value of $495.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.68 million shares, is of Point72 Asset Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 5.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $73.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) shares are Baron Small Cap Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Baron Small Cap Fund owns about 3.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.37 million, or about 1.87% of the stock, which is worth about $26.4 million.