Does ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Still Look Attractive After A 6.85% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s traded shares were 0.45 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.99% or $0.88. The 52-week high for the ACVA share is $37.77, that puts it down -64.72 from that peak though still a striking 12.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.96. The company’s market capitalization is $3.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 688.59K shares over the past three months.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. ACVA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) trade information

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) registered a 3.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.99% in intraday trading to $22.93 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.85%, and it has moved by -4.26% in 30 days. The short interest in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) is 1.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.70, which implies an increase of 35.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.00 and $45.00 respectively. As a result, ACVA is trading at a discount of -96.25% off the target high and -22.11% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $74.3 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $86.07 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 46.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.80% per annum.

ACVA Dividends

ACV Auctions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s Major holders

ACV Auctions Inc. insiders own 10.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 128.94%, with the float percentage being 144.81%. Durable Capital Partners LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 100 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.44 million shares (or 12.81% of all shares), a total value of $84.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.09 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 10.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $72.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port owns about 0.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.69 million, or about 3.61% of the stock, which is worth about $23.8 million.