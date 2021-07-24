Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) Investing Potential Is $63.33

During the last session, Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s traded shares were 0.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $63.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.06% or -$0.68. The 52-week high for the DEN share is $81.37, that puts it down -28.49 from that peak though still a striking 75.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.43. The company’s market capitalization is $3.31B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.10 million shares over the past three months.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. DEN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.51.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) trade information

Denbury Inc. (DEN) registered a -1.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.06% in intraday trading to $63.33 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.63%, and it has moved by -17.71% in 30 days. The short interest in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) is 3.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $86.96, which implies an increase of 27.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $72.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, DEN is trading at a discount of -57.9% off the target high and -13.69% off the low.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 750.00% this quarter and then jump 857.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $254.28 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $262 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.70%. While earnings are projected to return 126.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 32.60% per annum.

DEN Dividends

Denbury Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s Major holders

Denbury Inc. insiders own 2.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.34%, with the float percentage being 98.13%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 164 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.93 million shares (or 9.85% of all shares), a total value of $235.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.21 million shares, is of Silver Point Capital, L.P.’s that is approximately 8.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $201.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Denbury Inc. (DEN) shares are Fidelity Capital & Income Fund and American High-Income Trust. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Capital & Income Fund owns about 2.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $83.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.4 million, or about 4.80% of the stock, which is worth about $61.7 million.