Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) Shares Have Been Down About -23.71% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2021

During the last session, Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $63.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.99% or -$0.64. The 52-week high for the DNLI share is $93.94, that puts it down -47.01 from that peak though still a striking 65.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.36. The company’s market capitalization is $7.72B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 616.71K shares over the past three months.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. DNLI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.4.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) trade information

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) registered a -0.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.99% in intraday trading to $63.90 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.85%, and it has moved by -10.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 172.96%. The short interest in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) is 6.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $87.80, which implies an increase of 27.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $60.00 and $108.00 respectively. As a result, DNLI is trading at a discount of -69.01% off the target high and 6.1% off the low.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Denali Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) shares have gone down -19.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -392.06% against 8.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.60% this quarter and then jump 16.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -70.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $29.35 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $30.89 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.78 million and $9.39 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 676.50% and then jump by 228.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 38.50%. While earnings are projected to return 130.50% in 2021.

DNLI Dividends

Denali Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 05 and August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s Major holders

Denali Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 17.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.02%, with the float percentage being 93.18%. Crestline Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 305 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 19.46 million shares (or 16.06% of all shares), a total value of $1.63 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.19 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 10.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.02 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $212.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.35 million, or about 1.94% of the stock, which is worth about $168.84 million.