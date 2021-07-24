Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO) On Friday – Up 25.03% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)’s traded shares were 0.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.31% or -$0.41. The 52-week high for the TACO share is $11.99, that puts it down -31.61 from that peak though still a striking 25.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.83. The company’s market capitalization is $349.73M, and the average trade volume was 272.86K shares over the past three months.

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. TACO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) trade information

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO) registered a -4.31% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.31% in intraday trading to $9.11 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.66%, and it has moved by -10.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.41%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.75, which implies an increase of 33.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, TACO is trading at a discount of -64.65% off the target high and -20.75% off the low.

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Del Taco Restaurants Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO) shares have gone down -9.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 25.00% against 29.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $122.79 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $123.79 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.68%. While earnings are projected to return 24.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

TACO Dividends

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 13 and October 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Del Taco Restaurants Inc. is 0.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.76 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)’s Major holders

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. insiders own 15.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.60%, with the float percentage being 86.33%. Belfer Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 163 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.54 million shares (or 9.62% of all shares), a total value of $35.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.31 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $22.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 1.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.89 million, or about 2.43% of the stock, which is worth about $8.57 million.