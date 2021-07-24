Cree Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) Investing Potential Is $92.41

During the last session, Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)’s traded shares were 0.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $92.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.28% or $0.26. The 52-week high for the CREE share is $129.90, that puts it down -40.57 from that peak though still a striking 38.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $56.39. The company’s market capitalization is $10.94B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.31 million shares over the past three months.

Cree Inc. (CREE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. CREE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) trade information

Cree Inc. (CREE) registered a 0.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.28% in intraday trading to $92.41 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.34%, and it has moved by -2.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 39.93%. The short interest in Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) is 11.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $114.69, which implies an increase of 19.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $80.00 and $150.00 respectively. As a result, CREE is trading at a discount of -62.32% off the target high and 13.43% off the low.

Cree Inc. (CREE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cree Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cree Inc. (CREE) shares have gone down -19.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -100.00% against -8.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -33.30% this quarter and then drop -21.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -30.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $145.16 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $154.29 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -25.40%. While earnings are projected to return -217.70% in 2021.

CREE Dividends

Cree Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 16 and August 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)’s Major holders

Cree Inc. insiders own 0.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.83%, with the float percentage being 106.32%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 553 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 14.07 million shares (or 12.19% of all shares), a total value of $1.49 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.52 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 11.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.43 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cree Inc. (CREE) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 5.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $571.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.09 million, or about 3.54% of the stock, which is worth about $442.32 million.