Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) Are Up 6.24%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s traded shares were 0.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $225.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.80% or $1.78. The 52-week high for the COUP share is $377.04, that puts it down -67.33 from that peak though still a striking 6.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $211.26. The company’s market capitalization is $17.22B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.30 million shares over the past three months.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. COUP has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) trade information

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) registered a 0.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.80% in intraday trading to $225.33 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.58%, and it has moved by -9.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.96%. The short interest in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) is 7.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $278.76, which implies an increase of 19.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $125.00 and $383.00 respectively. As a result, COUP is trading at a discount of -69.97% off the target high and 44.53% off the low.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Coupa Software Incorporated has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) shares have gone down -34.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -119.48% against 2.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -128.60% this quarter and then drop -144.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $162.97 million as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 20 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $168.85 million by the end of Oct 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.30%. While earnings are projected to return -80.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 21.00% per annum.

COUP Dividends

Coupa Software Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings between September 06 and September 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s Major holders

Coupa Software Incorporated insiders own 0.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.79%, with the float percentage being 105.40%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 699 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.88 million shares (or 12.08% of all shares), a total value of $2.26 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.56 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.67 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 3.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $907.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.04 million, or about 2.77% of the stock, which is worth about $518.2 million.