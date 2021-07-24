Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)’s traded shares were 0.76 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -14.49% or -$1.33. The 52-week high for the CLNN share is $17.82, that puts it down -127.01 from that peak though still a striking 20.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.23. The company’s market capitalization is $521.24M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 463.22K shares over the past three months.

Clene Inc. (CLNN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CLNN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) trade information

Clene Inc. (CLNN) registered a -14.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -14.49% in intraday trading to $7.85 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.80%, and it has moved by -27.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.31%. The short interest in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) is 0.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.25, which implies an increase of 64.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, CLNN is trading at a discount of -218.47% off the target high and -129.3% off the low.

Clene Inc. (CLNN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Clene Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Clene Inc. (CLNN) shares have gone up 13.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.94% against 8.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 74.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $60k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $60k by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -415.20% in 2021.

CLNN Dividends

Clene Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)’s Major holders

Clene Inc. insiders own 69.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.22%, with the float percentage being 14.07%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.04 million shares (or 1.74% of all shares), a total value of $13.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.25 million shares, is of Laird Norton Trust Company, LLC’s that is approximately 0.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Clene Inc. (CLNN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.28 million, or about 0.47% of the stock, which is worth about $3.57 million.