Boom Or Bust? Where Will ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s traded shares were 0.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.86% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the PRQR share is $9.46, that puts it down -72.31 from that peak though still a striking 38.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.40. The company’s market capitalization is $358.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 525.28K shares over the past three months.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. PRQR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) trade information

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) registered a 1.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.86% in intraday trading to $5.49 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.96%, and it has moved by -22.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.65%. The short interest in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) is 2.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.17, which implies an increase of 74.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.93 and $32.74 respectively. As a result, PRQR is trading at a discount of -496.36% off the target high and -171.95% off the low.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) shares have gone up 1.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 8.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -200.00% this quarter and then jump 12.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -88.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $290k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $290k by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $470k and $305.23k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -38.30% and then drop by -5.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.80%. While earnings are projected to return 32.40% in 2021.

PRQR Dividends

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 04 and August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s Major holders

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. insiders own 2.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.97%, with the float percentage being 55.28%. RTW Investments LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 65 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.01 million shares (or 9.98% of all shares), a total value of $21.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.55 million shares, is of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s that is approximately 9.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $19.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) shares are PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd and Vanguard Whitehall Funds-International Explorer Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd owns about 1.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.19 million, or about 0.38% of the stock, which is worth about $0.88 million.