Boom Or Bust: Where Does Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s traded shares were 0.6 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.67% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the SAND share is $10.63, that puts it down -42.68 from that peak though still a striking 20.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.96. The company’s market capitalization is $1.45B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.64 million shares over the past three months.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. SAND has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) trade information

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) registered a -0.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.67% in intraday trading to $7.45 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.36%, and it has moved by -10.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.04%. The short interest in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) is 5.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.46, which implies an increase of 28.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $14.75 respectively. As a result, SAND is trading at a discount of -97.99% off the target high and 6.04% off the low.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) shares have gone up 12.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50.00% against 6.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -66.70% this quarter and then jump 300.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $19 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19 million by the end of Jun 2018.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.37%. While earnings are projected to return 40.00% in 2021.

SAND Dividends

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 28 and August 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s Major holders

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. insiders own 1.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.38%, with the float percentage being 47.16%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 251 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 20.76 million shares (or 10.67% of all shares), a total value of $141.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.95 million shares, is of Great-West Life Assurance Company’s that is approximately 3.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $40.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 9.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $86.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.37 million, or about 4.81% of the stock, which is worth about $81.58 million.