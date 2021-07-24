BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)’s traded shares were 0.35 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.34% or -$0.38. The 52-week high for the BLCT share is $20.46, that puts it down -203.56 from that peak though still a striking 6.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.30. The company’s market capitalization is $246.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 158.95K shares over the past three months.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BLCT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) trade information

BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) registered a -5.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.34% in intraday trading to $6.74 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.87%, and it has moved by 5.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.12%. The short interest in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) is 0.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $70.47, which implies an increase of 90.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.09 and $95.86 respectively. As a result, BLCT is trading at a discount of -1322.26% off the target high and -568.99% off the low.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BlueCity Holdings Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) shares have gone down -34.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1,280.00% against 2.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $49.29 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $65.03 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $36.97 million and $41.63 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 33.30% and then jump by 56.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 103.80% in 2021.

BLCT Dividends

BlueCity Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 24 and August 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)’s Major holders

BlueCity Holdings Limited insiders own 8.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.50%, with the float percentage being 21.20%. FIL LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.62 million shares (or 6.31% of all shares), a total value of $14.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.72 million shares, is of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) shares are Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Social Media Index ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF owns about 33851.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18587.0, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $0.13 million.