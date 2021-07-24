As The Stock Rises By 13.38% Year-To-Date, FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FST)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2021

During the last session, FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST)’s traded shares were 0.52 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.68% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the FST share is $14.10, that puts it down -21.45 from that peak though still a striking 17.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.59. The company’s market capitalization is $298.49M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 120.06K shares over the past three months.

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) trade information

FAST Acquisition Corp. (FST) registered a -0.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.68% in intraday trading to $11.61 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.07%, and it has moved by -2.11% in 30 days. The short interest in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) is 1.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.35 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

FST Dividends

FAST Acquisition Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST)’s Major holders

FAST Acquisition Corp. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.02%, with the float percentage being 74.02%. Eagle Asset Management Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 54 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.6 million shares (or 12.98% of all shares), a total value of $32.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.88 million shares, is of Scopus Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 9.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $23.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FAST Acquisition Corp. (FST) shares are Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund and Arbitrage Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.15 million, or about 0.74% of the stock, which is worth about $1.71 million.