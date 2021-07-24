Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) Has Grown 44.28% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)’s traded shares were 0.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.57% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the AEHL share is $7.70, that puts it down -165.52 from that peak though still a striking 48.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.49. The company’s market capitalization is $11.75M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.97 million shares over the past three months.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) trade information

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) registered a 3.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.57% in intraday trading to $2.90 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.65%, and it has moved by -3.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 44.28%. The short interest in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) is 0.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $168.00, which implies an increase of 98.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $168.00 and $168.00 respectively. As a result, AEHL is trading at a discount of -5693.1% off the target high and -5693.1% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.20%.

AEHL Dividends

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)’s Major holders

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited insiders own 19.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.97%, with the float percentage being 8.66%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 49341.0 shares (or 1.12% of all shares), a total value of $0.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23331.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $57860.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 14016.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44851.0 market value.