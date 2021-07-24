Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) Rose 9.55% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)’s traded shares were 0.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.85, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.00% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the ATI share is $25.03, that puts it down -26.1 from that peak though still a striking 59.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.04. The company’s market capitalization is $2.64B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.29 million shares over the past three months.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. ATI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) trade information

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) registered a 0.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet 0.00% in intraday trading to $19.85 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.34%, and it has moved by -6.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 109.83%. The short interest in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) is 14.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.50, which implies an increase of 22.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $29.00 respectively. As a result, ATI is trading at a discount of -46.1% off the target high and -10.83% off the low.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) shares have gone up 9.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 51.92% against 52.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -750.00% this quarter and then jump 89.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -9.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $641.93 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $661.5 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $755.09 million and $598 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -15.00% and then jump by 10.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -28.70%. While earnings are projected to return -773.50% in 2021, the next five years will return -4.50% per annum.

ATI Dividends

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)’s Major holders

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated insiders own 0.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 106.98%, with the float percentage being 107.75%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 325 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 20.92 million shares (or 16.45% of all shares), a total value of $440.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.38 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $281.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 8.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $208.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.11 million, or about 4.02% of the stock, which is worth about $107.64 million.