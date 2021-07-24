AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE: MITT): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 192.14% or $7.09. The 52-week high for the MITT share is $4.96, that puts it up 53.99 from that peak though still a striking 76.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.51. The company’s market capitalization is $519.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 989.91K shares over the past three months.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.40. MITT has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT) trade information

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) registered a 192.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 192.14% in intraday trading to $10.78 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 181.46%, and it has moved by 138.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 242.22%. The short interest in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT) is 0.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.81, which implies an increase of 48.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $42.75 respectively. As a result, MITT is trading at a discount of -296.57% off the target high and -11.32% off the low.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 175.00% this quarter and then drop -84.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.64 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.23 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.62%. While earnings are projected to return -586.30% in 2021.

MITT Dividends

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. is 0.28, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.60 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 15.69%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT)’s Major holders

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. insiders own 1.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.32%, with the float percentage being 32.80%. EJF Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 90 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.81 million shares (or 6.05% of all shares), a total value of $11.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.98 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.59 million, or about 1.27% of the stock, which is worth about $2.39 million.