After A 3.98% Jump In The Last Week, Does Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.07% or -$0.27. The 52-week high for the OCUP share is $13.81, that puts it down -230.38 from that peak though still a striking 11.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.68. The company’s market capitalization is $51.87M, and the average trade volume was 1.49 million shares over the past three months.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. OCUP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.37.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) trade information

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) registered a -6.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.07% in intraday trading to $4.18 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.98%, and it has moved by -13.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.97%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.75, which implies an increase of 83.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $29.00 respectively. As a result, OCUP is trading at a discount of -593.78% off the target high and -426.32% off the low.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ocuphire Pharma Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) shares have gone down -61.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 31.44% against 8.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 84.80% this quarter and then jump 82.10% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.60%. While earnings are projected to return 39.40% in 2021.

OCUP Dividends

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 12 and August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)’s Major holders

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. insiders own 18.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.76%, with the float percentage being 18.05%. Altium Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.4 million shares (or 3.16% of all shares), a total value of $2.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.12 million shares, is of Ikarian Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 0.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Micro Cap ETF owns about 29887.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13673.0, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $79440.0.