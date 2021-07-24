ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) Shares Have Been Up About 7.68% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2021

During the last session, ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s traded shares were 0.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $87.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.36% or -$1.21. The 52-week high for the ACMR share is $144.81, that puts it down -65.52 from that peak though still a striking 33.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $58.03. The company’s market capitalization is $1.72B, and the average trade volume was 325.49K shares over the past three months.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ACMR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.29.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) trade information

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) registered a -1.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.36% in intraday trading to $87.49 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.31%, and it has moved by -16.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.28%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $125.52, which implies an increase of 30.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $102.00 and $150.00 respectively. As a result, ACMR is trading at a discount of -71.45% off the target high and -16.58% off the low.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ACM Research Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) shares have gone down -10.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.68% against 15.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 43.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $53.49 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $65.41 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $39.05 million and $47.66 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 37.00% and then jump by 37.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.30%. While earnings are projected to return -10.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

ACMR Dividends

ACM Research Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 03 and August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s Major holders

ACM Research Inc. insiders own 26.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.80%, with the float percentage being 65.97%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 151 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.02 million shares (or 5.89% of all shares), a total value of $82.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.71 million shares, is of Indus Capital Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 4.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $57.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ). Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.28 million, or about 1.60% of the stock, which is worth about $22.37 million.