A -88.3% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS)

During the last session, Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $49.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.16% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the GKOS share is $99.00, that puts it down -98.32 from that peak though still a striking 20.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.58. The company’s market capitalization is $2.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 519.34K shares over the past three months.

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. GKOS has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.29.

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) trade information

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) registered a -0.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.16% in intraday trading to $49.92 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.44%, and it has moved by -42.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.49%. The short interest in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) is 3.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $71.89, which implies an increase of 30.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $41.00 and $94.00 respectively. As a result, GKOS is trading at a discount of -88.3% off the target high and 17.87% off the low.

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Glaukos Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) shares have gone down -42.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.35% against 18.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 52.50% this quarter and then drop -211.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $71.37 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $75.21 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.90%. While earnings are projected to return -821.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

GKOS Dividends

Glaukos Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 04 and August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)’s Major holders

Glaukos Corporation insiders own 3.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 109.07%, with the float percentage being 112.73%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 301 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.27 million shares (or 15.71% of all shares), a total value of $610.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.35 million shares, is of Brown Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 13.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $533.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) shares are Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund owns about 3.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $301.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.07 million, or about 6.64% of the stock, which is worth about $226.11 million.