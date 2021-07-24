A -19.45% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK)

During the last session, Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)’s traded shares were 0.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.33% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the TK share is $4.17, that puts it down -42.32 from that peak though still a striking 41.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.70. The company’s market capitalization is $310.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 763.87K shares over the past three months.

Teekay Corporation (TK) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. TK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) trade information

Teekay Corporation (TK) registered a -2.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.33% in intraday trading to $2.93 this Friday, 07/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.35%, and it has moved by -25.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.15%. The short interest in Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) is 1.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.50, which implies an increase of 16.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $3.50 respectively. As a result, TK is trading at a discount of -19.45% off the target high and -19.45% off the low.

Teekay Corporation (TK) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -27.90% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.30%. While earnings are projected to return 73.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

TK Dividends

Teekay Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 11 and August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)’s Major holders

Teekay Corporation insiders own 31.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.79%, with the float percentage being 39.12%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 83 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.32 million shares (or 2.29% of all shares), a total value of $7.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.96 million shares, is of Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc.’s that is approximately 0.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Teekay Corporation (TK) shares are Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund owns about 0.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.24 million, or about 0.23% of the stock, which is worth about $0.85 million.