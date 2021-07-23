Youdao Inc. (NYSE: DAO) Fell -2161.94%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the recent session, Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s traded shares were 1.03 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -41.51% or -$9.21. The 52-week high for the DAO share is $47.70, that puts it down -267.49 from that peak though still a striking -43.45% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.62. The company’s market capitalization is $2.71B, and the average trade volume was 371.02K shares over the past three months.

Youdao Inc. (DAO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. DAO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.65.

Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO) trade information

Youdao Inc. (DAO) registered a -41.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -41.51% in intraday trading to $12.98 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.93%, and it has moved by -3.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.33%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $221.67, which implies an increase of 94.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $161.42 and $293.60 respectively. As a result, DAO is trading at a discount of -2161.94% off the target high and -1143.61% off the low.

Youdao Inc. (DAO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Youdao Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Youdao Inc. (DAO) shares have gone down -31.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -17.24% against 10.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -91.20% this quarter and then jump 39.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 92.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $205.92 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $281 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $92.26 million and $137.8 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 123.20% and then jump by 103.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -132.60% in 2021.

DAO Dividends

Youdao Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s Major holders

Youdao Inc. insiders own 4.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.79%, with the float percentage being 67.64%. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 72 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.08 million shares (or 32.80% of all shares), a total value of $287.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.49 million shares, is of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s that is approximately 6.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $59.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Youdao Inc. (DAO) shares are Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovative Equity ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) China ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovative Equity ETF owns about 9491.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8480.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $0.2 million.