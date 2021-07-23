We Just Learned Something New! After Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX)’s -76.37% Loss This Week

During the last session, Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s traded shares were 35.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.05% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the ARDX share is $9.23, that puts it down -421.47 from that peak though still a striking -2.26% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.81. The company’s market capitalization is $174.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 26.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.03 million shares over the past three months.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. ARDX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.36.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) trade information

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) registered a -8.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.05% in intraday trading to $1.77 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -76.37%, and it has moved by -75.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.72%. The short interest in Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) is 10.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.08, which implies an increase of 70.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, ARDX is trading at a discount of -690.96% off the target high and -12.99% off the low.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ardelyx Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) shares have gone down -74.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -34.29% against 16.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -28.60% this quarter and then drop -80.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 172.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $740k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.81 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.00%. While earnings are projected to return 28.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

ARDX Dividends

Ardelyx Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s Major holders

Ardelyx Inc. insiders own 1.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.68%, with the float percentage being 82.77%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 182 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 13.63 million shares (or 13.81% of all shares), a total value of $88.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.16 million shares, is of RA Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 6.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $39.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.32 million, or about 2.35% of the stock, which is worth about $15.01 million.