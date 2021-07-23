Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) Drops -213.05% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC)’s traded shares were 8.83 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 44.53% or $1.18. The 52-week high for the UPC share is $11.99, that puts it down -213.05 from that peak though still a striking 34.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.52. The company’s market capitalization is $80.43M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 62390.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 174.08K shares over the past three months.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) trade information

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) registered a 44.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 44.53% in intraday trading to $3.83 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 40.29%, and it has moved by 26.57% in 30 days. The short interest in Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) is 30730.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.28 day(s) to cover.

UPC Dividends

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC)’s Major holders

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC insiders own 67.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.42%, with the float percentage being 1.30%. UBS Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 35000.0 shares (or 0.17% of all shares), a total value of $0.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 32013.0 shares, is of Millennium Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.13 million.

Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 8802.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32391.0 market value.