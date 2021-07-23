The Time To Buy Golden Star Resources Ltd. (AMEX: GSS) Is Now

During the last session, Golden Star Resources Ltd. (AMEX:GSS)’s traded shares were 1.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.25% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the GSS share is $5.20, that puts it down -147.62 from that peak though still a striking 0.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.08. The company’s market capitalization is $333.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 537.59K shares over the past three months.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GSS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (AMEX:GSS) trade information

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) registered a -6.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.25% in intraday trading to $2.10 this Thursday, 07/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.00%, and it has moved by -31.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -40.51%. The short interest in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (AMEX:GSS) is 0.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.43, which implies an increase of 52.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.97 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, GSS is trading at a discount of -138.1% off the target high and -89.05% off the low.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Golden Star Resources Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) shares have gone down -45.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -20.00% against 6.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.10% this quarter and then drop -29.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.30% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.20%. While earnings are projected to return -79.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

GSS Dividends

Golden Star Resources Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (AMEX:GSS)’s Major holders

Golden Star Resources Ltd. insiders own 33.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.57%, with the float percentage being 57.62%. Condire Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 77 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.99 million shares (or 8.71% of all shares), a total value of $29.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.89 million shares, is of Franklin Resources, Inc.’s that is approximately 4.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $14.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) shares are Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund owns about 3.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.26 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $10.73 million.